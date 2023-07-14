Gilgo Beach murders: Suspect arrested, sources say

NEW YORK — A suspect has been taken into custody on Long Island, New York, in connection with the Gilgo Beach murders, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News.

A man was arrested at a home in Massapequa Park, sources said. His identity is under seal until he appears in Suffolk County criminal court later on Friday, sources said.

Police were led to the suspect through advanced communication analytics, according to the sources.

The Massapequa Park address "has been on our radar for some time," a source close to the investigation told ABC News.

"This all came down to phone data," the source added.

Fears of a serial killer on the South Shore of Long Island began in 2010 with the discovery of a woman's body along Ocean Parkway.

Over the next year, the bodies of seven more women, a man and a toddler were discovered in the same general area.

Investigators have long believed it was possible there was more than one killer because of the different conditions of the victims. Additionally, the wooded stretches along Ocean Parkway were long known as dumping grounds for bodies.

It's believed the suspect under arrest is tied to a subset of the 10 bodies.

In recent months, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney and Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison invited the FBI to help and formed a task force focused on the case.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Cristina Corbin and Emily Shapiro contributed to this report.

