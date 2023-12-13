Giants reportedly sign outfielder Jung Hoo Lee to a six-year, $113 million deal

The San Francisco Giants and outfielder Jung Hoo Lee have reportedly agreed to a six-year, $113 million contract on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

As a part of the deal, the South Korean outfielder can terminate his contract and become a free agent again after four years. He'd take away $72 million in that case.

In 86 games last season, Lee hit .318 with 48 RBIs and six homer runs. A broken ankle on July 22 cut his season short. He was rookie of the year in 2017 and received the MVP award in 2022 after hitting 113 RBIs, 23 home runs and batting .349 in 142 contests.

Signing Lee was a massive win for a Giants organization who has missed out on stars like Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa the last two years.

On Dec. 4, Lee was posted by the Kiwoom Heroes of South Korea. Should the 25-year-old stay for the entire contract, the Giants would then owe the Heroes an almost $19-million posting fee — $18,825,000, specifically.

If Lee opts out, however, that amount would be reduced to $12,675,000, but San Francisco would have to tack on an additional 15 percent on earned bonuses or escalators.

Lee is the son of MVP (1994) Jong Beom Lee, who played in the Central League’s Chunichi Dragons of Japan from 1998 to 2001.