Giants broadcaster Dave Flemming fills in as team's bat boy for fantasy football punishment

As far as fantasy football punishments go, Dave Flemming seems to have lucked out.

The San Francisco Giants announcer lost his fantasy football league last season and, as so many leagues throughout the country do, he was punished for it.

So on Monday night, for the Giants’ game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oracle Park, Flemming was in full uniform in the dugout. For three innings, he was the Giants’ new bat boy.

Giants announcer Dave Flemming finished last in his fantasy football league…



As a punishment, he’s working as the Giants’ batboy tonight 😂



(via @NBCSGiants)



pic.twitter.com/UuIOtsBCcE — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 15, 2023

There's plenty of embarrassing fantasy football punishment options out there. We've seen tattoos, being made to eat a certain number of waffles to leave a Waffle House sooner , being forced to play in a U.S. Open qualifier and more . Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis even revealed that the last place finisher in his league with his friends once had to eat a full pack of uncooked hot dogs.

Flemming seems to have gotten off pretty easy. Stepping in for a bat boy is a pretty great gig, one that plenty of other last-place finishers likely would trade their respective punishments for in a heartbeat.

Though, admittedly, Flemming was a bit sore by the time the third inning hit on Wednesday night.

“I gotta hustle, man,” Flemming said on the broadcast. “You do not want to get in the way of the game. So I’m hustling … I’m going to be icing down after this, I may not make it up [to the booth] for the fourth inning.”

"I'm gonna be icing down after this. I may not make it up for the fourth inning. We'll see." pic.twitter.com/vWUdIkkEFO — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 15, 2023

The Giants and Rays were tied up 0-0 when Flemming passed bat boy duties off to usual bat boy Austin Ginn.

The Giants entered Monday’s game having lost six of their last eight. They sit in second in the NL West, 8.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Rays, on the other hand, have won two of their last three games. They trail the Baltimore Orioles by three games in the AL East.