Ghost guns found at licensed Manhattan day care: Police

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Ghost guns have been found at a licensed Manhattan day care, the New York City police announced, just weeks after drugs were found at a different day care in the city where a 1-year-old boy died from fentanyl exposure.

The Manhattan investigation began when the NYPD looked into people, including minors, who were allegedly buying ghost gun parts and materials to print 3D firearms, NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism Rebecca Weiner said at a news conference Wednesday.

"Some of the purchases were made through fraudulent means, including the alleged identity theft of multiple victims across the United States," Weiner said.

A search warrant was executed Tuesday at the East Harlem home of 18-year-old Jamal Coley, who was allegedly involved in 3D printing guns, police said.

Coley's home is also a licensed day care operated by Coley’s mother, police said.

In the day care, investigators found items including a 3D printer, 3D printing tools, two completed 3D printed firearms and one 3D printed assault pistol in the final stages of assembly, Weiner said.

Two minors and one adult have been arrested, police said.

Untraceable firearms, known as ghost guns, are increasingly being created with 3D printers, "demanding the attention of our intelligence division," NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban said.

"They can be made in your home, they can be made anonymously, and they are cheap," Caban said, and "these types of guns have captured the attention of our kids."

The East Harlem day care opened in February 2021 and was last inspected in February 2023, according to New York City's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

The department found three violations related to documentation around feeding, sleep schedules, preferences from families and verifications from doctors, a department official said. The facility was cited and took corrective action, and then verified their paperwork was completed, a department official said.

"To the parents who are dropping their children off every day to these centers," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said, "we're going to remain vigilant, we're going to continue to modify the rules ... to stay ahead of bad people that are doing bad things in environments where our children are."

On Sept. 15, just 10 days before the search at the Harlem day care, 1-year-old Nicholas Dominici died following exposure to fentanyl at his day care in the Bronx.

Three other children, ranging in age from 8 months to 2 years, were hospitalized and treated with Narcan, police said.

Investigators found a kilo of fentanyl stored on kids' play mats at the day care, along with a device to press drugs into bricks for sale, according to court records. In a trap floor under the day care's play area, investigators found fentanyl, other narcotics and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Four people have been arrested.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.