Georgia court takes up Trump's appeal of Willis disqualification ruling, likely delaying election case

ATLANTA — An appeals court in Georgia has agreed to take up former President Donald Trump's appeal of the Fani Willis disqualification ruling that ultimately allowed her to remain on the Georgia election interference case -- a move that could significantly delay the case against the former president.

The Georgia Court of Appeals, in a one-page order, said they would grant the request to review the ruling from Judge Scott McAfee.

Trump and his codefendants now have 10 days to file the appeal.

In a statement, Trump attorney Steve Sadow said, "President Trump looks forward to presenting interlocutory arguments to the Georgia Court of Appeals as to why the case should be dismissed and Fulton County DA Willis should be disqualified for her misconduct in this unjustified, unwarranted political persecution."

The Fulton County DA's office declined to comment to ABC News.

In March, Judge McAfee declined to disqualify Willis, the Fulton County DA, based on allegations that she and prosecutor Nathan Wade conspired to bring the election interference case to enrich themselves with public money.

Trump and 18 others pleaded not guilty last August to all charges in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia. Four defendants subsequently took plea deals in exchange for agreeing to testify against other defendants.

The former president has blasted the district attorney's investigation as being politically motivated.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.