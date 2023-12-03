Georgia coach Kirby Smart makes case for Bulldogs' playoff inclusion after loss to Alabama

Georgia coach Kirby Smart believes his team is still worthy of inclusion in the College Football Playoff.

No. 1 Georgia lost 27-24 to No. 8 Alabama in the SEC championship game on Saturday. The loss broke a 29-game win streak for the Bulldogs that dated back to the 2021 SEC title game — also a loss to Alabama.

Georgia entered the season looking to be the first school since Minnesota nearly 100 years ago to win three consecutive national titles. Saturday's loss severely damages Georgia's hopes of a three-peat thanks to a crowded playoff field. But Smart still thinks his team should be in the top four come Sunday.

"I think it's the eye test," Smart said in his postgame news conference. "You look at what we've done this season, to go on the road, the teams we beat, the teams that are in the top 20 that we were able to beat.

"I don't know if this is right or not, CFP era, a team goes in at 1, I don't think has fallen out of that. Not that history says anything. When you talk about four best teams, watch the game. Go ask NFL talent evaluators. Ask NFL scouts. It's about the best teams."

"I have no question that it's not one of the best four teams, 100%."

The College Football Playoff selection committee moved Georgia to No. 1 after the Bulldogs beat Ole Miss in Week 11. The win over the No. 11 Rebels came after Georgia beat No. 9 Missouri and before the Bulldogs beat No. 21 Tennessee. No team has ever dropped from No. 1 entering conference championship weekend to outside the top four in the final rankings.

Entering Saturday, it was hard to dispute Georgia's place at No. 1 either. But it's anyone's guess outside the committee — and maybe even among the people on the committee — where the Bulldogs will be ranked in Sunday's final rankings.

Seven teams will finish the season with one loss or fewer. No. 7 Texas beat Alabama in Week 2 and won the Big 12 title earlier in the day. The Longhorns have been ahead of Alabama in every iteration of the committee's rankings. It's hard to see that changing Sunday.

But where does that leave Georgia? If Texas is ahead of Alabama because of its head-to-head win, shouldn't Alabama be ahead of Georgia? And if both Texas and Alabama are ahead of Georgia, how does Georgia make the playoff with Washington and Michigan — assuming the Wolverines win as a big favorite against Iowa — already in the field at 13-0?

That scenario doesn't account for an undefeated Florida State either. The Seminoles could finish the season at 13-0 after starting No. 3 QB Brock Glenn against Louisville in the ACC title game. With or without an undefeated Florida State, Georgia's place in the rankings is tenuous.