Gen Z passengers post peek into life aboard TikTok-famous 9-month Royal Caribbean cruise

On Dec. 10, a group of travelers boarded Royal Caribbean's Serenade of the Seas for a nine-month,160-destination cruise around the world. Nearly a month into the voyage, millions of people on TikTok are watching what happens on the ship as if it were a reality show.

In fact, several TikTokers have begun to piece together different TikTok posts about the so-called “Ultimate World Cruise” and are connecting the storylines that have appeared.

Yahoo News reached out to Royal Caribbean for comment on the cruise but hasn’t received a response.

Currently, the hashtag #ultimateworldcruise has over 195 million views on TikTok. While not all of the videos posted to that hashtag are from Gen Z creators, it doesn't take long to find a post from someone in that age range — a fact that aligns with recent research about younger generations and cruises.

According to a 2023 CivicScience study, 69% of Gen Z-ers are at least "somewhat interested" in taking a cruise, with nearly 30% of respondents between the ages of 18 and 24 "very interested" in the idea. That number outpaces both millennials and people ages 55 and older.

Many of the younger passengers on the Royal Caribbean cruise have taken this opportunity to provide “day in the life” videos, and several TikTokers are loving the content.

"I discovered 9 month cruise tok today and it's amazing," @katers1582 replied to a post from Amike Oosthuizen (@amike_oosthuizen), which has logged more than 4 million views.

"This is the content I was hoping someone would do!! Thank you and definitely keep doing food videos please!!" commented @dizneydawn.

In addition to these types of videos, many TikTokers are chronicling the storylines unfolding at sea.

One creator, Beth Anne (@livingmy_bethlife), has created a playlist on TikTok called "Ship Happens" in which she chronicles the adventures of people on the cruise.

“Everything I’m reporting is what is coming directly from the people on the ship,” Beth Anne told Yahoo News.

Beth Anne isn’t actually on the ship herself; rather, she is compiling information from different TikTokers and is simply posting “for entertainment purposes,” she says. She has posted videos about the different members of the crew, breakdowns of the food and laundry situation and all the “tea” that comes from the ship. With perspectives from a myriad of creators, TikTokers who are watching are treating the content like a reality show, waiting for new storylines with each post.

Other creators have also documented and pieced together information from different sources on the cruise to give their followers updates.

One area that Beth Anne and @UKsecrettravel said has stirred up some issues is the way that certain members feel they've been treated. Allegedly, some of the Pinnacle passengers — which is the highest level of the cruise line's rewards system — and those with a priority Royal Caribbean status have complained that some people have only signed up to do portions of the "Ultimate World Cruise," despite being told they had to pay for and participate in the entire trip.

Furthermore, @UKsecrettravel says that there is even more drama because the Pinnacle members are allegedly being invited to meetings and town halls to make decisions for the rest of the ship.

Viewers off the ship are invested in a lot of the news coming from the creators onboard and are eager to hear everything that is going on.

"Put cameras on that ship right now," says Marc Sebastian (@marcsebastianf) in a post. "There's going to be mutiny. There's going to be blood. Someone is going to be thrown overboard."

Sebastian’s viewers joined him in clamoring for more access to the extended cruise.

"As a reality tv producer, I'm actually so mad we didn't get in on this," replied @uglybff.

With nearly 250 days left at sea, there's still plenty of content we can expect to come from "TikTok's latest obsession."