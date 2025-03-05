Free agency preview: How Sam Darnold could impact Cam Ward's draft stock | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

While we are in the full swing of draft season content we also have to acknowledge that the next two weeks for most NFL teams will be squarely focused on free agency. NFL Network's Patrick Claybon joins Matt Harmon to do a full preview of free agency at the QB, RB, WR, TE and OL positions. While it's not the FA strongest class, there are plenty of moves that will be made the next few weeks that will have a major ripple effect on the draft and 2025 season:

(5:30) - Reacting to the Deebo Samuel trade to Washington

(15:15) - QB free agency preview: Sam Darnold and everyone else?

(33:30) - RB free agency preview: This class... it is what it is

(45:45) - WR free agency preview: Some big old names and some hidden gems

(59:45) - TE and OL free agency preview

(1:06:00) - One bold FA prediction from Patrick and Matt

