Four transported to hospital following shooting at Ohio Walmart: Police

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio — Four people were injured and transported to a hospital Monday night after a man walked into a Walmart in Beavercreek, Ohio, and began shooting, police said.

Authorities said the incident happened around 8:35 p.m. ET in Beavercreek, which is located in Greene County, Ohio, not far from Dayton.

The shooter died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Beavercreek Police said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the FBI, as well as other local agencies, were on the scene Monday night, assisting the Beavercreek Police with the investigation.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families impacted by this horrific tragedy," the police said in a statement.

Police said they had no additional information on the condition of those transported to the hospital.

Walmart also issued a statement to ABC News, saying those at the company were "heartbroken."

"We’re heartbroken by what’s happened at our Beavercreek, Ohio store," the company's statement read. "This remains a developing situation, and we’re working closely with investigators on the scene."

Police said they plan to share an update on Tuesday. No further details were immediately available.

