Four killed, seven hurt in mass shooting at July 4 block party in Louisiana; no arrests made

SHREVEPORT, La. — Four people were killed and seven others injured when a mass shooting broke out at a July 4 block party in Shreveport, Louisiana, authorities said.

About 200 people were at the annual event when, around 11:40 p.m., multiple men engaged in an exchange of gunfire, Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith and Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor said at a news conference on Wednesday.

At first, three people were reported killed, the chief said, and then on Wednesday morning, a fourth body was discovered in the area.

No arrests have been made.

"You will not get away with this," Taylor said in an emotional message to the shooters. "What you have done is traumatized this community. You have traumatized us in a way that is unfathomable. ... I want whoever you are to pay."

The councilwoman and the police chief are urging anyone with information to come forward.

