Four dead, six injured after vehicle crashes into canal

NEW YORK — Four people are dead and six others have been injured after a vehicle crashed into a canal in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Monday evening, authorities said.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Monday, authorities began receiving calls reporting a car in a canal on Southwest Conners Highway near Belle Glade, Florida, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Tom Reyes said in a statement to the media. Once at the scene, authorities found one vehicle upside down with only the wheels visible, Reyes continued.

Ten people were in the vehicle, and four people were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Reyes. The other six victims were transported to hospitals -- two by helicopter, and four by ambulance. Police have not yet announced the identities of the dead and injured and were unable to say what kind of vehicle was involved in the crash.

Fire rescue personnel, including divers, along with the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office, responded to the crash, officials said.

The scene has been turned over to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office who will determine the cause of the crash, Reyes said, and the investigation by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office remains open.

