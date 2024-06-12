Four in critical condition in Memphis after shooting incident; Two suspects detained, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Memphis have detained two people after three juveniles and one adult were left critically injured in a shooting incident on Tuesday night, officials said.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting call at 5:12 p.m. CT near 240 West and Poplar Avenue.

Four people found injured were taken to Baptist East hospital, where they remain in critical condition, police said.

While investigating, officers spotted a suspect vehicle and police began a pursuit, officials said. As the chase ensued, one officer was in a car wreck at the 3500 block of James.

With other officers still in pursuit of the suspect vehicle, the suspect -- who has not been named -- also ended up in a wreck.

Police detained two individuals after what they said was "a brief foot chase" that followed the vehicle pursuit.

The officer who was involved in the wreck is uninjured, Memphis police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

