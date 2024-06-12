National

Four in critical condition in Memphis after shooting incident; Two suspects detained, police say

By Jolie Lash and Victoria Arancio, ABC News
By Jolie Lash and Victoria Arancio, ABC News

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Memphis have detained two people after three juveniles and one adult were left critically injured in a shooting incident on Tuesday night, officials said.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting call at 5:12 p.m. CT near 240 West and Poplar Avenue.

Four people found injured were taken to Baptist East hospital, where they remain in critical condition, police said.

While investigating, officers spotted a suspect vehicle and police began a pursuit, officials said. As the chase ensued, one officer was in a car wreck at the 3500 block of James.

With other officers still in pursuit of the suspect vehicle, the suspect -- who has not been named -- also ended up in a wreck.

Police detained two individuals after what they said was "a brief foot chase" that followed the vehicle pursuit.

The officer who was involved in the wreck is uninjured, Memphis police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!