National

Former NFL QB Jay Cutler reportedly arrested for DUI, gun possession

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 04: Former quarterback of the Chicago Bears, Jay Cutler, looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on December 04, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler was arrested for driving under the influence in Franklin, Tennessee on Thursday night, according to WSMV 4 and NBC Chicago.

Cutler, 41, was reportedly taken into custody and charged with DUI, failure to exercise due care to avoid a collision, implied consent, and possession of a handgun while under the influence.

After being booked into Williamson County Jail, Cutler was released after posting $5,000 bond.

Cutler was the No. 11 overall draft pick out of Vanderbilt by the Denver Broncos in 2006. He played 12 years in the NFL with the Broncos, Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins. He retired after the 2017 season.

This story will be updated.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!