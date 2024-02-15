Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney contemplating fighting in boxing match

Wayne Rooney is contemplating turning in his soccer cleats for boxing gloves.

According to ESPN, the former England and Manchester United striker has held conversations with Misfits Boxing promotion about stepping in the ring.

Nothing has been confirmed, at this point, but if the 38 year old and the group come to an agreement, then the expectation is that Rooney, a noted boxing fan, will appear on the crossover boxing series.

Rooney, who famously shadow boxed to celebrate goals, was just fired as the manager of Championship side Birmingham City. Prior to that, he briefly played for Major League Soccer's D.C. United for a year (2022-2023), before stepping into a managerial role with Derby County in the second tier of English football.

It's already being floated that Rooney could receive training from Ricky Hatton, a boxer he has openly supported throughout his career.

Misfits Boxing is very familiar with working with non-professional boxers and has worked with YouTube celebrities KSI and Logan Paul, reality TV star Idris Virgo, social media influencer Alaena Vampira and businessman Joe Fournier.