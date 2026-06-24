Former chief of staff to ex-NYC Mayor Eric Adams arrested, sources say

(NEW YORK) -- Frank Carone, a former chief of staff to ex-New York Mayor Eric Adams, was arrested on Wednesday morning along with his brother Anthony and two others as part of a federal bribery case, sources familiar with the case told ABC News.

Carone and the others were expected to be arraigned in Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday. Their indictment remained sealed on Wednesday, so the exact charges were not immediately known.

The case centers on a city contract issued during the Adams administration, sources told ABC News.

Carone helped with Adams' transition into office in January 2022 and served as the mayor's chief of staff until that December, when he departed the administration. He said as he departed that it had been an "honor keeping the trains running for this administration," according to a press release from the time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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