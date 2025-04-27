Former 2024 5-star recruit Micah Hudson transfers back to Texas Tech after transferring in December

Former five-star recruit Micah Hudson is heading back to Texas Tech after transferring away from the school after the 2024 season.

Hudson was a top-10 recruit in the class of 2024 and widely expected to make an immediate impact with the Red Raiders. That didn’t happen. Thanks to injuries, he played in eight games and had eight catches for 123 yards without a TD. Ten players had more catches than Hudson did in 2024.

Hudson entered the transfer portal after the season and transferred to Texas A&M. He spent just months with the Aggies, however. In March, Hudson was in the transfer portal again.

The Temple, Texas, native was the No. 9 recruit in the class of 2024 and the No. 4 wide receiver. He was the top recruit in the state of Texas and his commitment was seen as a coup for Joey McGuire’s staff.

Texas Tech has been one of the most active teams in the transfer portal this offseason as they have benefitted heavily from a greater NIL investment ahead of the potential House settlement in 2026. The Red Raiders have the No. 3 transfer class in the country according to Rivals and have landed four top-100 transfers. Rivals' top-ranked Tech transfer is Purdue CB Tarrion Grant, and the team has also added two top offensive lineman through the portal.

The Red Raiders finished 8-5 in 2024 after losing the Liberty Bowl to Arkansas. With the Big 12 wide open in 2025, Tech figures to be one of the favorites after going 6-3 in conference play.