Florida man arrested after 27-year-old woman found dead on cruise ship

NEW YORK — A 27-year-old Florida woman has been found dead on a cruise ship in the Bahamas, authorities say.

Initial reports of the woman’s death began at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Monday when members of the Royal Bahamas Force from the Criminal Investigation Department – Grand Bahama were told that a female passenger was found in a cabin onboard a cruise line en route to the Bahamas, according to a statement from the Royal Bahamas Police.

“A team of medical personnel from the ship assisted and performed CPR, but no vital signs of life were detected and she was declared deceased,” police said detailing their response to the case.

The cause of death is currently unknown, but police did confirm that they confiscated “a quantity of suspected cocaine from the cabin, and arrested a 32-year-old American male from Florida, U.S.A.”

The identity of the deceased woman and the 32-year-old male who was arrested has not yet been disclosed by authorities and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation into the death of the 27-year-old woman is currently ongoing.

