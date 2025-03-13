Flooding, debris flow possible as rain slams Los Angeles; evacuation orders issued

NEW YORK — Dangerous, heavy rain is pounding the Los Angeles area, bringing a threat of flooding and debris flow to spots impacted by the recent devastating wildfires.

The rain will fluctuate from heavy to moderate to light throughout the morning, and rates may approach 1 inch per hour on steeper terrain.

One to 2 inches of rain is expected in the LA area, with more rain possible at higher elevations.

The rain will reach San Diego on Thursday morning and will end across Southern California in the afternoon.

Over 20 million people from the Los Angeles area to the San Diego area are under a flood watch.

The greatest risk for flooding and debris flow is in burn scar areas left by wildfires.

The burn scars and mountains around San Diego -- where 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected -- are the greatest risk for debris flows and rockslides.

In LA County, evacuation orders and warnings were issued for some burn scar areas impacted by January's devastating Eaton and Palisades fires, according to the sheriff's department and the mayor's office.

"Wireless Emergency Alerts have been sent to targeted areas in and around where the Evacuation Warnings and Orders will be in effect," the mayor's office said.

