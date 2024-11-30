Firefighters rescue Chihuahua from under Houston bridge

HOUSTON — Teams of firefighters sprang into action in Texas on Friday when staff at the Houston Botanic Garden noticed a tiny Chihuahua was stuck underneath a pedestrian bridge.

Photos posted to Facebook show the small dog sitting on one of the footings of the bridge, which spans the Sims Bayou channel.

It took two Houston fire stations to help bring the Chihuahua safely back on land, with one crew member jumping in the water to bring the pup ashore.

"This Black Friday was one Chihuahua's lucky day, thanks to our heroes at Houston Fire Department stations 29 and 42," the Houston Botanic Garden wrote alongside several photos of the puppy rescue.

"We love knowing that everyone and everything in and around the Garden is in good hands with these trained community helpers on the job," the institution added.

It's unclear who the dog's owner is and how it ended up below the bridge.

ABC News has reached out to the Houston Fire Department for a comment.

