Firefighters nearing victory in battle against 3 massive wildfires near Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Firefighters are nearing victory in the battles against three major wildfires near Los Angeles that have burned more than 117,000 acres, destroyed nearly 200 structures and injured 23 people, officials said.

More than 8,000 firefighters combating the Bridge, Line and Airport fires, all burning within 70 miles of each other, have significantly increased containment lines around the blazes while taking advantage of cooler weather in Southern California over the past week, officials said.

The biggest fire, the Bridge Fire, had charred 54,795 acres as of Wednesday after igniting Sept. 8 in the Angeles National Forest, 31 miles east of downtown Los Angeles, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire). The blaze was 37% contained on Wednesday, Cal Fire said.

"Conditions were calm last night as firefighters continued their diligent work in strengthening containment lines and validating their progress," Cal Fire said in an updated statement on the Bridge Fire Wednesday, adding that firefighting helicopters were not needed overnight.

The Bridge Fire in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties has destroyed 75 structures, including at least 33 homes in Wrightwood and Mt. Baldy, and injured four people, officials said.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

The Line Fire

Firefighters upped containment on the Line Fire in San Bernardino County to 50% on Wednesday, keeping it to "minimal fire growth overnight," according to Cal Fire. Like the other active blazes in the Los Angeles area, the Line Fire has been fueled by extremely dry vegetation, officials said.

Since it was ignited by a suspected arsonist on Sept. 5, the Line Fire has burned 39,181 acres, according to Cal Fiire. The blaze has damaged four structures, destroyed one and injured four people, including three firefighters, authorities said.

"Firefighters are strengthening control lines and mopping up hot spots," Cal Fire said.

The fire prompted California Gov. Gavin Newsom to deploy the state National Guard to support the ongoing response.

Newsom declared a state of emergency on Sept. 11 to free up resources in an effort to bring the three fires under control.

Justin Wayne Halstenberg, a 34-year-old man from Norco, California, was identified as the suspect who started the Line Fire, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. During a video arraignment on Tuesday, Halstenberg pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of arson, including aggravated arson and causing great bodily injury.

The Airport Fire

The Airport Fire -- which broke out on Sept. 9 in an unincorporated area of Orange County and spread to Riverside County -- had burned 23,519 acres as of Wednesday, according to Cal Fire. The blaze is 35% contained.

"Firefighters are prioritizing continued fire line construction and reinforcement by adding more layers of protection in problem areas," Cal Fire said in a fire update.

The fire has been the most destructive of the three blazes, destroying 160 structures, including homes and businesses, and damaging 34 others, according to Cal Fire. At least 15 people, including two firefighters, were injured, Cal Fire said.

The Airport Fire was sparked by county public works crews working on a fire prevention project by trying to move boulders to prevent public access -- mostly by motorcyclists -- to an area of the canyon with a lot of dry vegetation that could ignite easily, officials told ABC Los Angeles station KABC.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, more than 24,000 firefighters were battling 55 large active wildfires across the nation on Wednesday.

So far in 2024, 37,269 wildfires have erupted across the country, burning more than 7.3 million acres, up from 2.1 million acres at this time last year, according to the fire center.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.