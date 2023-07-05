FIA president on Michael Andretti's bid for a Formula 1 team: 'How on earth can we refuse GM?'

Is General Motors’ backing what makes Michael Andretti’s dream of a Formula 1 team a reality?

FIA president Mohamed Ben Sulayem told the Associated Press that the automaker's support of Andretti's potential team would be hard to refuse. Andretti Autosport announced in January that it was partnering with Cadillac in its quest to field a Formula 1 team.

Andretti hasn’t been shy about his interest in owning a Formula 1 team and the series has been welcoming new manufacturers recently. Three new engine manufacturers have announced intentions of joining the series in 2026 and Honda is joining forces with Aston Martin that season.

There are currently 10 two-car teams in F1 and series regulations mean there’s space for two new teams if the series decides to expand. Ben Sulayem told the AP that GM’s interest in F1 is “good for all of us.”

"People have to understand we are here to promote motorsport and we are here to be fair. The Expressions of Interest process is very robust and there is no circumstance where we can deny any teams if they fulfill the criteria to enter," Ben Sulayem told AP. "So imagine me saying no to someone like GM? We have in the regulations that we can go up to 12 teams. I'm not breaking (rules). But do we allow anyone to enter? No. But how on earth can we refuse GM?

"I mean, where's the common sense in this? GM is a heavyweight and when they come with Andretti, that's good for all of us."

General Motors would be the second American-based automaker to enter Formula 1 this decade if the Andretti bid goes through. Reigning F1 champions Red Bull and Ford announced earlier this year that the manufacturer would make Red Bull's engines starting in 2026. Red Bull currently uses rebadged Honda engines.

A second American automaker in F1 would also continue the growth of the series in the states. F1 added a third race in the U.S. this season with the addition of the Las Vegas Grand Prix and television ratings are strong thanks to a deal with ESPN and the "Drive to Survive" docuseries on Netflix.

A decision on any new teams in Formula 1 starting in 2026 is set to be made by the end of July and Ben Sulayem told the AP that there were multiple candidates in addition to Andretti. Haas is currently the only American team on the grid and it fields Ferrari engines.

Andretti Autosport currently has teams in the IndyCar Series and in IMSA after announcing a partnership with Wayne Taylor Racing and is already a participant in the electric Formula E series. Andretti’s IndyCar teams have struggled in recent years, however, and have been behind both Team Penske and Chip Ganassi Racing.

If Andretti’s F1 bid is accepted by the FIA, Colton Herta would immediately be mentioned as a name to move to Formula 1. Herta, 23, has seven IndyCar wins in 74 starts but has just one win in his last 26 races dating back to 2021. Andretti drivers won two races in 2022 and Kyle Kirkwood has the team’s only win through nine races in 2023.

The Andretti name has long been synonymous with F1 too. Mario Andretti is one of the greatest drivers of all-time and won the 1978 Formula 1 title with six wins in 16 races. Michael Andretti ran 13 F1 races in 1993 in the midst of an American open-wheel career that included 42 CART wins from 1986-2002.