Fentanyl, guns found at another New York City home with child after death at day care

NEW YORK — New York City police seized fentanyl and weapons on Wednesday during a search of a house in Queens where a 10-year-old lives, officials said.

Police executed a search warrant and found more than 5 pounds of suspected cocaine with traces of fentanyl; more than 2 pounds of suspected heroin with traces of fentanyl; several guns, including a high-capacity rifle; and four kilo presses, the NYPD said.

A 10-year-old was asleep inside when police came and has since been removed from the home, police said. The 10-year-old's bedroom was across the hall from fatal doses of drugs, Deputy Chief Jerry O'Sullivan said at a news conference, calling it "completely unacceptable."

"I don't know how anyone could think it's OK," O'Sullivan said.

Five people have been arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, acting in a manner injurious to a child, criminal use of drug paraphilia and criminal possession of a narcotic drug,

This discovery comes days after an unconnected incident in the Bronx where 1-year-old boy died and three other children were sickened from fentanyl exposure at a day care.

Nicholas Dominici, 1, died on Friday and three other children, ranging in age from 8 months to 2 years, were hospitalized and treated with Narcan and are now recovering, police said.

A kilogram of fentanyl was stored on top of children’s play mats used for napping, according to the federal court documents. Two people have been arrested on federal and state charges.

