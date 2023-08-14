Federal prosecutors reneged on plea deal, Hunter Biden's lawyers say

NEW YORK — Federal prosecutors reneged on a deal that would have resolved tax and gun charges against President Biden’s son, attorneys for Hunter Biden said in a new court filing.

"The defendant’s understanding of the scope of immunity agreed to by the United States was and is based on the express written terms of the Diversion Agreement. His understanding of the scope of immunity agreed to by the United States is also corroborated by prosecutors’ contemporaneous written and oral communications during the plea negotiations," defense attorneys said in the new filing.

Hunter Biden’s alleged crimes may now be headed to trial after plea negotiations reached an "impasse," federal prosecutors said.

A judge rejected the combination plea deal and pre-trial diversion program the two sides arranged over concerns it offered too much immunity to Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden’s attorneys said the government decided "to renege on the previously agreed-upon plea agreement."

They also said the president’s son, "through counsel, accepted the prosecutors’ invitation to engage in settlement discussions that the defendant and counsel understood would fully resolve the government’s sprawling five-year investigation."

