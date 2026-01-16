Federal immigration agents filmed dragging a woman from her car in Minneapolis

A U.S. citizen on her way to a medical appointment in Minneapolis was dragged out of her car and detained by immigration officers, according to a statement released by the woman on Thursday, after a video of her arrest drew millions of views on social media.

Aliya Rahman said she was brought to a detention center where she was denied medical care and lost consciousness. The Department of Homeland Security said she was an agitator who was obstructing ICE agents conducting arrests in the area.

That video is the latest in a deluge of online content that documents an intensifying immigration crackdown across the midwestern city, as thousands of federal agents execute arrests amid protests in what local officials have likened to a "federal invasion."

Dragged from her car

Rahman said that she was on her way to a routine appointment at the Traumatic Brain Injury Center when she encountered federal immigration agents at an intersection. Video appears to show federal immigration agents shouting commands over a cacophony of whistles, car horns and screams from protesters.

In the video, one masked agent smashes Rahman's passenger side window while others cut her seatbelt and drag her out of the car through the driver's side door. Numerous guards then carried her by her arms and legs towards an ICE vehicle.

“I'm disabled trying to go to the doctor up there, that's why I didn't move,” Rahman said, gesturing down the street as officers pulled her arms behind her back.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security disputed that account in an emailed statement on Thursday, saying that Rahman was an agitator who “ignored multiple commands by an officer to move her vehicle away from the scene.” She was arrested along with six other people the department called agitators, one of whom was accused of jumping on an officer's back.

The department did not specify if Rahman was charged or respond to questions about her assertion that she was denied medical treatment.

Barrage of viral videos draw scrutiny

The video of Rahman's arrest is one of many that have garnered millions of views in recent days — and been scrutinized amid conflicting accounts from federal officials and civilian eyewitnesses.

Often, what's in dispute pertains to what happened just before or just after a given recording. But many contain common themes: Protesters blowing whistles, yelling or honking horns. Immigration officers breaking vehicle windows, using pepper spray on protesters and warning observers not to follow them through public spaces. Immigrants and citizens alike forcibly pulled from cars, stores or homes and detained for hours, days or longer.

In one video, heavily armed immigration agents used a battering ram to break through the front door of Garrison Gibson's Minneapolis home, where his wife and 9-year-old child also were inside. The video shot inside the home captures a woman's voice asking, "Where is the warrant?" and, "Can you put the guns down? There is kids in this house."

Another video shows ICE agents, including Border Patrol Cmdr. Gregory Bovino, detain two employees at a Target store in Richfield, Minnesota. Both are U.S. citizens who were later released, according to social media posts from family members.

Monica Bicking, 40, was leaving the homeless shelter where she works as a nurse when she took a video that appears to show a federal agent kneeing a man at least five times in the face while several other agents pin him facedown on the pavement in south Minneapolis.

Bicking works full time, so she says she doesn’t intentionally attend organized protests or confrontations with ICE. But she has started to carry a whistle in case she encounters ICE agents on her way to work or while running errands, which she says has become commonplace in recent weeks.

“We’re hypervigilant every time we leave our houses, looking for ICE, trying to protect our neighbors, trying to support our neighbors, who are now just on lockdown,” Bicking said.

‘I thought I was going to die’

Rahman said in her statement that after her detainment, she felt lucky to be alive.

“Masked agents dragged me from my car and bound me like an animal, even after I told them that I was disabled," Rahman said.

While in custody, Rahman said she repeatedly asked for a doctor, but was instead taken to the detention center.

“It was not until I lost consciousness in my cell that I was finally taken to a hospital,” Rahman said.

Rahman was treated for injuries consistent with assault, according to her counsel, and has been released from the hospital.

She thanked the emergency department staff for their care.

“They gave me hope when I thought I was going to die.”

