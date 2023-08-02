Fantasy projections vs. rankings: How to use both to your advantage this draft season

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

This month, more than any other month on the calendar, you will be bombarded with fantasy football rankings, projections and hot takes. Essentially a lot of noise. On today's Yahoo Fantasy Football Show Matt Harmon and Sharp Football analyst Rich Hribar attempt to sort through that very noise. Kicking off our 'Rankings Week' on the pod, the two breakdown the key differences between fantasy rankings and player projections.

But before diving into the meat of the show, Harmon and Hribar discuss if Twitter training camp highlight videos have gone too far in hyping up mediocre plays and players. The two then discuss what to make of the RB2 position in Dallas after Ronald Jones was given a two game suspension.

With the pod kicking off 'Rankings Week', the two discuss the dangers and pitfalls of relying too much on player positional rankings and why rigid lists do not lead to a sound fantasy draft strategy. The two then discuss the common mistakes people in the fantasy community make when discussing rankings and projections.

The two end the show by providing their advice on the mindset you should have heading into your fantasy drafts this month and how to fully take advantage of projections and rankings the right way.

2:56 - New look, new show, new Matt Harmon?

3:56 - What to expect from the pod this August/Draft season

5:08 - Have training camp highlight videos jumped the shark?

9:33 - Ronald Jones suspension got us thinking... Who's RB2 in Dallas?

14:14 - Could Cowboys, Jets defenses slow their offensive fantasy production?

18:13 - What is the difference between fantasy projections and rankings?

23:02 - Tiers and Archetypes > Lists and Rankings

31:58 - One of the biggest mistakes we make with projections and rankings

48:43 - Can we fix the way we talk about rankings?

