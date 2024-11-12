Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings (Full-PPR)

Week 10 was a disappointing week for fantasy football managers everywhere. Scoring was down across the board, and the turnovers were plentiful (especially in the primetime slots). This week, hopefully, the scoring will bounce back in a big way, closing out Sunday with an absolute banger between two of the NFL's best quarterbacks — Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow and Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert.

Though Herbert has had a quieter season for fantasy managers overall, he's come on a bit as of late, finishing as a top-10 QB in two of his last three games on the back of increased passing volume coming out of their bye and an unreal ability to take advantage of busted coverages (cc: Quentin Johnston). Burrow has similarly found success in recent weeks, even without WR Tee Higgins available to him, having thrown for 679 passing yards, 9 TD and 1 INT over the past two weeks.

There's no doubt that a brighter fantasy week will soon be upon us, folks.

