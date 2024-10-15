Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Kickers

Welcome to Week 7 of the fantasy football season, kicker fans! With another week of the season under our belts, we're continuing to learn more about the landscape of the kicker position.

While Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey — the top kicker off draft boards this year — ranks No. 1 on the year averaging 13.7 fantasy points per game, one surprising name has emerged as a viable weekly flex play: Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell, available in 50% of Yahoo leagues.

Through six weeks, Boswell is tied for the second-most field goal attempts in the league (17), including six kicks good from 50+ yards. In Week 7, the Steelers are set to host the New York Jets on "Sunday Night Football" — a matchup currently allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing kickers.

Could one of Week 7's top streaming options be available in your league? Find out where Boswell landed in our team's Week 7 kicker rankings;

Who will you start at kicker in Week 7?