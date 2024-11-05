Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Tight Ends (Full-PPR)

Look out, fantasy football managers! There's a new top-five tight end in town ... and his name is Cade Otton. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been ravaged with injuries this season, including those of star WRs Chris Godwin, out for the year with a dislocated ankle, and Mike Evans, who is working his way back from a hamstring injury.

The biggest benefit of these newly available targets in the offense has undoubtedly been Cotton, who managed his third straight week of 10+ targets, 8+ receptions and 77+ receiving yards in Week 9. Despite getting off to a slow start in the year, these three consecutive top-five finishes at the position have catapulted him to a spot as the TE3 overall this season.

[Week 10 Full-PPR Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | D/ST | Kickers]

In Week 10, the Buccaneers will face the San Francisco 49ers — a team that ranks bottom 10 in fantasy points per game allowed to opposing tight ends. Can Otton's heavy involvement in the passing game be enough to overcome Fred Warner & Co. in Week 10? Find out where he stands in our team's Week 10 TE rankings:

Who are you starting at tight end in Week 10?