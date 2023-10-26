Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings Week 8

The Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts played what felt like the longest game of the year, with the Browns ultimately prevailing 39-38. A big proponent of that victory was kicker Dustin Hopkins, who made four field goals and three extra points.

He ended up scoring 22 fantasy points in the game. An astronomical amount for a kicker, let alone a kicker not named Justin Tucker. Talk about a week-winning output.

Who will deliver a monster outing at kicker in Week 8? Here's how they stack up in our positional rankings:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 8 fantasy kicker leaderboard?