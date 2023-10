Fantasy Football Week 9 RB Rankings

"Yeah, I'm thinking I'm back." John Wick famously said those words, but they seem pretty apt for Jonathan Taylor right now, too. Taylor has now delivered back-to-back double-digit-point fantasy outings, and in really tough matchups to boot.

Things could change this week though, as JT and the Colts will take on the Panthers' sieve-like run defense. And while Taylor has been sharing work with Zack Moss (who's been very good in his own right) don't be surprised if Week 9 turns out to be a statement game for the talented running back.

