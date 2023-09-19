Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has long been considered one of the best (if not the best) dual-threat quarterbacks in the game. It wasn't too long ago that Jackson rushed for 1,000+ yards in consecutive seasons.

He's been a bit quiet on the rushing front this year though, as the Ravens offense moves to a more balanced attack featuring more passing from their signal caller.

[Week 3 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

But maybe he'll throw it back to his explosive rushing days in Week 3 when he'll take on rookie Anthony Richardson — who's been showing off some serious rushing chops with three TDs on the ground already.

For that big matchup between dual-threat quarterbacks and all the others on the Week 3 slate, check out our full fantasy football rankings below:

Best of luck in your Week 3 matchups!