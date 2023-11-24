Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Add Craig Porter Jr. with Donovan Mitchell out

By Gabe Allen, RotoWire

Special to Yahoo Sports

The week leading up to Thanksgiving and the weekend that follows represents one of the best times to catch the competition sleeping in your fantasy basketball leagues. Blame it on the turkey, Black Friday or traveling, if you want, or stay plugged in and maybe make a splash in the free agency pool. The choice is yours. Without further ado, here are seven players to consider adding heading into Week 6, with recently recommended players included at the end.

Eric Gordon, Phoenix Suns (46% rostered)

With Bradley Beal (back) still two weeks away from a re-evaluation, Gordon is a great pickup for all formats. It’s even plausible that he’s going to be a valuable contributor for the entire season. Through 14 games, Gordon is averaging 13.9 points (45.8% FG, 38.3% 3PT, 75.0% FT), 3.2 assists versus 1.4 turnovers, 2.6 threes, 2.2 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks in 31.0 minutes. Apart from his meager production in the rebounding department, Gordon is providing a well-rounded and efficient stat line. At 34 years old, he has been turning back the clock on the defensive end, posting his highest steals average since 2013-14 to go along with a career-best average in blocks. While everyone else is trying to find the next young breakout player, do yourself a solid by adding an aging but seemingly still spry veteran with two-way capabilities.

Saddiq Bey, Atlanta Hawks (45% rostered)

Despite being overshadowed by an early Most Improved Player candidate in teammate Jalen Johnson, Bey has been getting it done in a reserve role for Atlanta this season. While he doesn’t register many blocks and has totaled more turnovers than assists this season, he’s accumulating 12.2 points and 1.7 threes to go along with career highs in boards (5.5 RPG), swipes (1.1 SPG), field-goal percentage (50.0% FG) and three-point shooting percentage (38.7% 3PT). Those in need of a versatile forward who can stuff the stat sheet in multiple categories while also providing efficient shooting should strongly consider adding Bey.

Obi Toppin, Indiana Pacers (42% rostered)

Over the last five outings, Toppin is averaging 16.8 points (on 65.5% shooting from the field), 3.0 boards, 2.2 assists, 1.2 threes, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks across 28.8 minutes. Having exploded for 20-plus points twice during this recent stretch, Toppin is making the case for more minutes and a starting role going forward. It’s possible he’ll cool down soon and settle back into a relatively modest reserve role, but Toppin is a tantalizing speculative pickup given his (and Indiana’s) impressive offensive firepower.

Craig Porter Jr., Cleveland Cavaliers (20% rostered)

Porter has shown plenty of potential while Donovan Mitchell (hip) has been sidelined for the last four games, averaging 15.3 points, 5.8 dimes, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 25.8 minutes. It’s unclear when Mitchell will be ready to rejoin the rotation, but until then the rookie point guard is worth streaming; especially if you’re already rostering Mitchell, pick up Porter.

Paul Reed, Philadelphia 76ers (14% rostered)

Joel Embiid (hip) missed Wednesday’s matchup versus the Jazz, and Reed responded with 10 points, 9 rebounds, 4 rejections, 2 steals and 1 assist in 26 minutes. Reed is strictly a backup big man on nights when Embiid is in the lineup, as the two centers do not share the floor together. However, when the reigning MVP is out, Reed is a superb option for all formats. If you’re already rostering Embiid and can afford to stash Reed, it’s a sound decision to do so.

Isaiah Joe, Oklahoma City Thunder (14% rostered)

The Thunder haven’t yet provided a clear update on the injury status of Jalen Williams (hip), who missed Wednesday’s matchup, nor has Josh Giddey’s situation been addressed. Nevertheless, Joe has been on fire lately and figures to benefit if absences are looming. Across the last four showings, Joe is averaging 17.0 points (71.0% FG, 79.2% 3PT, 83.3% FT), 4.8 threes, 2.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks in 23.3 minutes. Even if we assume Joe will cool off from this unsustainably hot stretch of shooting, if he keeps earning 20-plus minutes per night, he’s likely to hold value as a three-point specialist in deeper leagues.

Daniel Theis, LA Clippers (10% rostered)

After playing sparingly in his Clippers’ debut, Theis has thrived off the bench in the last two contests, combining for 27 points, 18 boards, 6 assists, 1 trey and 1 steal in 41 minutes. Since Mason Plumlee (knee) is expected to miss at least another month (if not two), Theis may be a fixture in the rotation for a while — and thus a decent add in deep leagues. His ability to space the floor offensively while holding his own defensively makes him a good fit for Los Angeles, as he offers a versatile skill set that’s otherwise lacking among this roster’s centers.

Recent recommendations still rostered in less than 50% of leagues: Alex Caruso, Dereck Lively II, Keyonte George, Cole Anthony, Lonnie Walker IV, Kyle Anderson, Dyson Daniels, Kyle Lowry, Grayson Allen, Goga Bitadze, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kelly Olynyk, Dario Saric, Bilal Coulibaly, Reggie Jackson, Sam Hauser, Christian Braun