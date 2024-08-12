Fantasy Basketball 2024: What we learned from Olympic hoops

LeBron James was the best player for Team USA - and it wasn't close

James led Team USA in rebounds (6.8), assists (8.5) and was second in scoring (14.2), so it's not really a debate as to who was the most impactful player for the United States. The soon-to-be 40-year-old earned his third Olympic gold medal and embraced the "Captain America" narrative, doing a mix of everything, even notching his second triple-double of his Olympic career against Serbia in the semifinals.

After playing in 71 games this past season, fantasy basketball managers will have to decide if an extended offseason of competitive play will bleed into some load management next season. However, one thing is clear: he's still got it, and with a third-round draft grade, it's hard to fade the seemingly ageless legend.

Victor Wembanyama should be a top-two pick next season

Whether you want to go with Nikola Jokic or Wemby, you can't go wrong with the selection at 1.01. However, where Jokic offers the consistency, Wemby has the upside. Wemby led France to a silver finish by averaging the most points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks throughout the Paris Olympics. Yes, he led them in almost every stat available. That's Jokic and Giannis' type of dominance.

It may seem early and quite hype-beasty, but Wemby is already displaying the talent of a top-10 player in the world.

Jamal Murray looks, ugh... cooked?

Fantasy managers have become accustomed to selecting Murray in the mid-rounds of drafts, but injuries could be catching up to the 27-year-old. He averaged six points per game for Team Canada, shooting 41% from the field and 14% from three. He came off the bench, which was unusual considering his stature in the league, but he didn't practice much before getting right into the group phase of matchups.

In my opinion, he was still finding his footing for a team he didn't get many reps in because of lingering injuries, so I'm not going to overreact like he's incapable of returning to form. Although, it's reasonable to monitor at least how he looks in the preseason before pressing the draft button.

Stephen Curry is still worthy of a first-round pick

Chef Curry saved his best entrees for the final two games for Team USA. It was as if Curry was waiting his entire life to play the hero in these moments when his team needed him most — not an unfamiliar scenario for the four-time champ and former Finals MVP.

Against Serbia in the semis, Curry carried Team USA with 20 first-half points and helped them overcome a 15-point deficit in historic fashion. He finished the game with 36 points with nine 3s. But his late-game three-point barrage versus France in the gold medal games proved why he remains one of the most prolific scorers in the league at age 36. He finished the game with 24 points and eight more 3s, knocking down four in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter to help Team USA capture the Gold medal.

We can also hang this in the Louvre:

I've seen Curry go in the second round of early mock drafts, but the Warriors' offseason moves didn't do much to devalue Curry. There will be off nights – as NBA teams, just like in the Olympics, will focus their defense on phasing out Curry. But if there's one person who can shoot his way out of a slump, it's number 30.

He'll flirt with a 27-5-5 line with 1.5 steals and as a category winner for 3s and free-throw percentages, he's an aging veteran worth buying yet again.

Joel Embiid is who he is

Embiid is one of the most talented, frustrating players to watch play the game of basketball. Sometimes, he's the best big in the game, and then other times, you're left wondering how this man is still upright. While his middy and above-the-break 3s were on point throughout his time in France, I can only recall a couple of noteworthy plays on the defense and uninspiring effort on the glass with minimal playmaking.

Perhaps playing away from the basket was by design since he was coming off an injury-plagued postseason. Still, he's the most significant injury risk with a first-round grade this season, so it'll be uber-important for Embiid to come into training camp healthy and in better shape than we witnessed at the Paris Olympics.

I'm not too confident, though – he's super talented. Still, the combination of his sometimes reckless play + extremely high usage and extra lbs are a recipe for another dominant but likely abbreviated season.

Diana Taurasi is the most decorated basketball Olympian ever.

Six. I mean, SIX gold medals? I don't think anyone will top that. She won her first in 2004, so to see her capture another in what looks to be her final one 20 years later is one of the best stories of the Paris Olympics. Who cares if she averaged 0.7 points per game in this one? Her leadership and the imprint she's left on the game was well worthy of the roster spot.

Franz Wagner is just scratching the surface

Wagner improved in each of his first three seasons in the league, and as Germany's top option this summer, he didn't disappoint. He had one bad game against Serbia, but otherwise, Wagner did work. He averaged close to 19 points with six rebounds and three assists in Paris, and while he projects as a fifth-rounder in most leagues, I think he could blossom into a top 45 player this upcoming season.

Josh Giddey's redemption in fantasy is underway

One of the best players of the summer games, Giddey looked like the player he was a couple of years ago. He averaged 18/8/6 with 50/47/54 shooting splits. For now, I'll throw out the free-throw shooting because it's more about his high usage and stat-stuffing.

He's on pace for a significant role with the Chicago Bulls next season and the Olympics offered a solid glimpse into what fantasy managers can expect playing 30 minutes a night. He's never finished as a top 100 player, but buy the dip because he'll be one this year.

Bilal Coulibaly still intrigues me

Coulibaly landed on my players-to-watch list for the Olympics because he played well enough in the exhibitions to see relevant minutes for France. He played sparingly throughout the group phase but didn't show enough in limited minutes to have me buying into his growth this summer.

Getting zero burn in the semifinals could have been a massive blow to his ego, but he stayed ready, playing 21 minutes against Team USA in the gold medal game. He played with a ton of energy off the bench and played exceptionally good defense in spurts against Curry and Devin Booker. He finished the game with six points (3-5 FG) with one board and a block, so while it wasn't that stellar, the experience helped him mature as a player heading into his second NBA season.

His jumper looks better, but I'll pay close attention in training camp to see how he refined other areas of his game this summer.

Dennis Schroder could be a sneaky sleeper late in drafts

I'm one of the guys who is high on Cam Thomas' potential as a breakout, but with Mikal Bridges gone and not much left offensively, Schroder could be a player who emerges as a decent pickup late in drafts. He's been a consistent player for Team Germany in the past and this summer was no different, posting a fantasy-friendly 17/3/8 line while shooting 47% from the field and 88% from the line.

The assist potential may be lower with Brooklyn, but he can run an offense and has never been shy offensively. Fantasy basketball is about minutes, opportunity and production and he can get all three in Brooklyn's current state.