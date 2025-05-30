Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Priority pickups whether you need pitching or hitting help

I’m happy to pinch hit on this week’s fantasy baseball waiver wire column, as recommending players for pickup is one of my favorite parts of this job. And since I rarely get a chance to recommend pickups, I’m going to make the names plentiful and the explanations brief. Hopefully there is something for everyone. Enjoy.

Ryan Weathers, SP, Miami Marlins, 33%

Weathers has looked great since returning from the IL, posting a 1.15 ERA, a 0.89 WHIP and a 15:4 K:BB ratio across three starts. Even more impressive, two of his appearances came against the high-scoring Cubs and his third outing was against a respectable Padres offense. The 25-year-old’s velocity has improved on all of his frequently used offerings, and there is a real chance that he is rostered in 75% of leagues by the end of June.

Hayden Birdsong, SP/RP, San Francisco Giants, 34%

Birdsong struggled to keep runs off the board when he was scored on three times in 4.2 innings against the Tigers last time out. But he still had a solid 6:2 K:BB ratio in that start, and he kept the ball in the yard. Birdsong’s swing-and-miss skills (career 10.6 K/9 rate) give him plenty of upside, and he should fare much better when he faces the Marlins (19th in baseball in runs scored) on Sunday. Head-to-head managers could get over the top this week by grabbing Birdsong now.

Cade Horton, SP, Chicago Cubs, 27%

Managers who look ahead to next week will find that the two-start streamers are a weak group. Horton is far from a sure thing, but he has been consistent en route to posting a 3.98 ERA, a 1.23 WHIP and a 16:4 K:BB ratio across four starts. The rookie has talent, and he is backed by baseball’s most productive lineup. Horton has reasonable matchups next week (Nationals, Tigers), and is worth stashing in head-to-head leagues.

Logan Henderson, SP, Milwaukee Brewers, 30%

This is a rarity, as I’m recommending Henderson after he was sent to the Minors. The rookie is arguably Milwaukee’s best starter, having produced a 1.71 ERA, a 0.95 WHIP and a 29:6 K:BB ratio across four starts. The team sent him back to Triple-A due to the anticipated return of some veteran starters, but there is no way that they can leave Henderson on the farm for long. After all, the Brewers sit at 29-28 and are 3.5 games out of a wild-card spot. The guess here is that stashing Henderson now will lead to having an impactful starter in a couple weeks.

Camilo Doval, RP, San Francisco Giants, 54%

Managers in shallow leagues should be scrambling to add Doval, who is more desirable than several relievers who are 70% rostered. The Giants named the right-hander as their closer on Wednesday, shuttling Ryan Walker back to the setup role where he thrived for much of his career. Doval has shown that he can handle the job (89 saves across 2022-24) and is pitching well this year (1.16 ERA, 0.73 WHIP). He could get 25 saves between now and the end of the season.

Will Vest, RP, Detroit Tigers, 44%

Although the Tigers do not have a full-time closer, Vest continues to work high-leverage innings more often than anyone on the team. The right-hander has pitched well in his key role (28:9 K:BB ratio), which has led to four wins and seven saves. He has been the 9th most valuable reliever to this point in the season and should be rostered in twice as many leagues.

Daniel Palencia, RP, Chicago Cubs, 33%

Don’t look now, but the Cubs may have finally found a closer. Valencia has picked up saves in each of his past four appearances, after Ryan Pressly struggled in the ninth inning and Porter Hodge was both inconsistent and injured. The 25-year-old does not have a strong MLB track record, but he has been solid this year (1.83 ERA, 0.81 WHIP) and will be valuable in any league while working the ninth inning for baseball’s highest scoring team. Truthfully, I don’t expect Valencia to keep this role all summer, but I would add him now and see where this goes.

Brett Baty, 2B/3B, New York Mets, 17%

Baty has earned an everyday role by crushing the baseball of late, having hit .281 with five homers and 13 RBI in May. And this is a great time to target a Mets hitter, as the team is scheduled to face the Rockies (5.55 team ERA) in six of their next 10 games. Baty is the best option among the widely-available Mets, but Francisco Alvarez (20%) and Jeff McNeil (3%) are players to consider as well.

Ryan O’Hearn, 1B/OF, Baltimore Orioles, 49%

Sometimes, boring can be good. O’Hearn is the definition of boring — he’s 31 years old, has a career high of 15 home runs and rarely steals bases. But he is still serviceable, as he draws most of his plate appearances out of the heart of the lineup and has been the Orioles best hitter (.338 BA, .977 OPS) this season. O’Hearn has been especially hot in May (1.023 OPS) and should be active in most leagues until he cools off. This is a great time to give the left-handed hitter a chance, as the O’s will face right-handers in each of their next six games, including three contests against the lowly White Sox.

Gavin Sheets, 1B/OF, San Diego Padres, 36%

Sheets is emerging as one of the best platoon bats in baseball, having hit .288 with 10 homers, 31 RBI and an .885 OPS in 151 plate appearances against right-handers. And his best work has come of late, as he's collected eight homers and 22 RBI in May. Sheets is the perfect bench bat in leagues with daily transactions, as managers can stream him into the lineup on days when the Padres face a right-hander.

Chandler Simpson, OF, Tampa Bay Rays, 35%

Simpson is a rare prospect who fully delivered on expectations as soon as he arrived to the majors. The speedster was expected to be one of baseball’s best base stealers, and he already sits third in the league with 19 swipes. There is a good chance that he will finish the season in the top spot, as he has played in far fewer games than the other leaders. And with a .285 batting average, the speedster has been more than a one-trick pony. Simpson should be rostered in every league that uses categories for scoring.