Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jonny DeLuca leads intriguing pickups

If you have fantasy needs, we have solutions to fit any budget. Don't let these deals pass you by!

Let's begin with a pair of starting pitchers you maybe should have added last week ...

Christian Scott, P, New York Mets (36%)

Whatever your expectations might have been for Scott’s MLB debut over the weekend, he surely met or exceeded them. The 24-year-old right-hander went 6.2 innings, allowing five hits, one walk and one run while striking out six. He was an absolute bat-missing machine:

Christian Scott generated 18 Whiffs in his fantastic MLB debut



— Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) May 5, 2024

Scott’s sweeper-slider-fastball arsenal is clearly gonna play. He struck out 107 batters in 87.2 minor league innings last season while producing a WHIP of 0.86, so we knew he’d pile up Ks. His next start will be against the Braves, which isn’t ideal, but don’t hesitate to add him. Scott’s fantasy upside is significant.

Reese Olson, SP, Detroit Tigers (23% rostered)

It’s been a struggle in the run-support department for the winless Olson, but he’s definitely held up his end of the bargain. Olson has allowed just four runs over his last four starts while striking out 25 batters over 23.1 innings. He tossed 5.0 scoreless frames against the Yankees last Friday, so it’s not as if he’s simply taking advantage of friendly matchups. Olson will carry a 2.70 ERA and 1.23 WHIP into Wednesday’s start at Cleveland. Last year, at 23, he struck out 103 batters in 103.2 major league innings, so his stuff is legit.

Jeff Hoffman, RP, Philadelphia Phillies (21%)

Every so often, we like to remind you that Yahoo rotisserie leagues involve an innings cap, which means you need to prioritize strikeout rate more than total Ks. Elite relievers are kind of a cheat code in our game.

Hoffman has been absolutely lights-out thus far, having delivered a 1.13 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in 16.0 innings, striking out 24 batters while being credited with two wins and two saves. He continues to be awesome, just like last year. Hoffman is the sort of upper-tier RP who can assist you in a non-closing role.

Jonny DeLuca, OF, Tampa Bay Rays (13%)

DeLuca is a former Dodgers prospect who joined the Rays via the Tyler Glasnow trade, but his 2024 debut was delayed after he suffered a broken hand in the spring. He's been scorching hot since returning to the majors, delivering two steals, a walk-off triple and a bomb over his first five games. He has multiple hits in three straight.

Jonny DeLuca hits his first home run of the season.



— Inside Edge (@IE_MLB) May 7, 2024

DeLuca has been a 20/20 guy in the minors, so he offers plenty of fantasy appeal. The team also hasn't lost a game since he reentered the mix, although the Mets and White Sox have been the opponents, so, um … *shrug*.

T.J. Friedl, OF, Cincinnati Reds (47%)

Friedl’s return from the IL was desperately needed by a lifeless Reds lineup. He was reinserted at the top of the order on Tuesday after missing the opening weeks with a fractured wrist. In his absence, Cincinnati was hitting .210/.289/.356 as a team. Last year, Friedl of course hit for average (.279) with excellent power and speed (18/27), so he deserves a spot somewhere in the shallowest mixed leagues. Don’t leave him unattached.

Mitch Garver, C, Seattle Mariners (36%)

It was a struggle early in the season for Garver, but it seems like he's self-corrected. Over his last four games, he's gone 5-for-15 with a pair of runs scored and two RBI. Garver has served as the primary DH for the Mariners, which is exactly the situation we want from our fantasy catchers — fewer missed games, more at-bats, lower injury risk, etc. When Garver gets himself on a hot streak, he's capable of delivering significant power totals.

Vidal Bruján, 2B/3B/SS, Miami Marlins (11%)

The playing time situation cleared up nicely for Bruján following the Luis Arráez trade, so he deserves a look in deeper formats. His multi-position eligibility makes him an ideal add for leagues with short benches. Bruján entered Tuesday slashing .276/.354/.414 with a pair of steals and a K% of just 7.7. This is a former top-60 prospect with three separate 40-steal seasons on his minor league resume, so an age-26 breakout wouldn’t be the craziest development.