Fantasy Baseball Weekend Preview: The Reds are where it's at!

Those who need to make a move in the hitting categories this weekend will want to first look for Reds, as their offense could have a memorable weekend in Colorado. Hitters on the Athletics and Tigers are also excellent options.

The pickings are extremely slim on the pitching side, as Luis Severino is the only streamer who can be recommended without hesitation.

Matchups to Target

Reds vs. Rockies: Predictably, the Rockies have one of the worst home ERAs in baseball (4.99). Nearly every full-time Reds hitter belongs in fantasy lineups this weekend, which includes TJ Friedl (38%) and Austin Hays (37%). Also, Gavin Lux (23%) and Noelvi Marte (13%) are options in deep leagues. Colorado hitters warrant consideration as well, led by Ryan McMahon (27%).

Athletics vs. White Sox: The Athletics should collect hits early and often when they work at their offense-inducing home park against one of the worst pitching staffs in baseball. Jacob Wilson (40%) is a great option for those who need help with their batting average. JJ Bleday (25%) and Miguel Andujar (2%) are also strong options.

Tigers vs. Orioles: Detroit is hosting Baltimore at the right time, as the Orioles rotation is a mess right now. In fact, the O's rank last in baseball in ERA. There is plenty of potential for the Tigers to score often against Brandon Young, Charlie Morton and Dean Kremer. Zach McKinstry (36%) is the man to target, both because he is playing often and because his four eligible positions make it easy to fit him into a lineup. Also, Dillon Dingler (7%) is a great catching streamer.

Guardians vs. Red Sox: Cleveland will meet the Red Sox at the right time, as it will face Boston's three weakest starters. With all three hurlers throwing from the right side, Kyle Manzardo (33%) is a great option. Gabriel Arias (19%) and Carlos Santana (1%) are solid additions as well.

Matchups to Avoid

Marlins @ Mariners: The Marlins have been more productive than expected (13th in runs scored), but they lack lineup talent and will likely be overwhelmed by three talented Seattle starters. Xavier Edwards can remain active for his steals potential but every other Miami hitter belongs on the bench.

Giants vs. Rangers: Although the Giants lineup has been productive thus far, they are in for a challenge when they face three excellent Texas starters. Jung Hoo Lee should remain active everywhere, and Willy Adames, Matt Chapman and Heliot Ramos will be considered in 12-team leagues.

Orioles @ Tigers: Detroit isn't a great place to hit in April, especially when Tarik Skubal and two solid right-handers are on the docket. Gunnar Henderson and Cedric Mullins should remain active everywhere, and many managers will stick with Adley Rutschman in their catcher spot. Every other Baltimore hitter can be benched.

Seeking Saves

Tommy Kahnle, Tigers, 34%: There are two healthy relievers, Kahnle and Emilio Pagán, who are available in the majority of leagues and have more than three saves this year. The weekend recommendation must be Kahnle, as I can't encourage managers to add Pagán before the Reds play three games at Coors Field.

Kahnle may not last all season as the closer, but he’s pitching well right now (0.96 ERA, 0.54 WHIP) and should work the ninth inning when the Tigers host the Orioles and their injury-ravaged rotation.

Seeking Steals

Luke Raley, Mariners, 6%: Raley could be surprisingly productive in deep leagues this week. The lefty hitter should thrive at the dish against a trio of right-handed Miami starters and a relief corps that includes just one southpaw. And he could swipe a base, as the Marlins are the runaway MLB leader in steals allowed.

Streaming Starters

In order, here are the best streamers for the weekend, with their start date and Yahoo roster rate in parentheses.

Luis Severino vs. CWS (Friday, 37)

Hayden Wesneski @KC (Friday, 37)

Michael Wacha vs. HOU (Saturday, 25)

José Quintana @STL (Sunday, 31)

Osvaldo Bido vs. CWS (Sunday, 7)

José Soriano @MIN (Sunday, 40)

Matthew Liberatore vs. MIL (Friday, 16)

Merrill Kelly vs. ATL (Saturday, 34)

Jameson Taillon vs. PHI (Sunday, 20)

Mitchell Parker vs. NYM (Sunday, 39)

Gavin Williams vs. BOS (Sunday, 41)