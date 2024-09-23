Fantasy Baseball: Mitch Spence (who?) tops the list of two-start pitchers to close out the season

First off, I want to thank the loyal readers who regularly grabbed two-start pitcher advice from this column throughout the season. As a reward for your consistent views, I will wrap things up by giving you … the worst two-start pitcher list of 2024!

It’s not my fault, and it’s not yours either.

The final week of the regular season is always a chaotic event. No team plays seven games this week and several squads have moved to a six-man rotation, which limits the number of two-start pitchers. And every pitcher on this week’s list is set to make his second start on the final day of the regular season, which means that it could easily be canceled for shortened. Fantasy baseball managers should target pitchers on teams who may have something to play for next weekend. They may also want to look at pitchers on teams who have been out of the race for a while, as they are likely to give a young starter a second outing this week.

Without further adieu, here is the best of a bad lot.

Two-Start Pitchers (listed in order of preference)

Mitch Spence, 7% (vs. TEX, @SEA)

You know we are in the last week of the season when a pitcher who many readers haven’t heard of is the top man on the list. But Spence has been respectable of late, posting a 2.70 ERA and a 22:7 K:BB ratio across his past five starts. The right-hander opens the week with a midlevel matchup against the Rangers before facing a low-scoring Seattle squad that has struck out more often than any other team.

Jack Kochanowicz, 4% (@CWS, vs. TEX)

Kochanowicz has a dismal 3.5 K/9 rate, and his fantasy ratios (4.56 ERA, 1.32 WHIP) are both poor marks. So, why is he ranked so high on this week’s list? One simple reason: his scheduled start against the White Sox on Tuesday. Kochanowicz tossed seven innings of one-run ball against Chicago in his most recent start, and he has an excellent chance to pick up a win against baseball’s worst team. His second matchup is an average one, especially with the Rangers playing without Corey Seager.

Eduardo Rodríguez, 36% (vs. SF, vs. SD)

Rodríguez hasn’t pitched well in eight starts since returning from the IL (5.09 ERA, 1.45 WHIP) but turned heads by striking out 11 batters at Coors Field last time out. The left-hander opens the week with a midlevel matchup against a Giants team that ranks 17th in runs scored before finishing things off with a tougher outing against a talented Padres lineup that rarely strikes out. And with Arizona and San Diego likely heading to the postseason, Rodríguez’s second start could be part of a meaningless game for both clubs.

Jonathan Cannon, 3% (vs. LAA, @DET)

Sitting at 4-10 with a 4.61 ERA, Cannon will attract little attention in fantasy baseball leagues. The right-hander cannot be counted on for a win while pitching for baseball’s worst team, but he could post decent ratios and collect a few whiffs when he opens the week with a favorable matchup against the Angels (27th in runs scored). His second start could be a challenging one, as the Tigers are in the thick of a postseason race.

Dean Kremer, 26% (@NYY, @MIN)

After struggling during August, Kremer allowed one earned run over 13 innings during his initial two September starts. But the right-hander came crashing back to Earth last time out when he gave up four earned runs (five total) against the Giants. He should be avoided in most leagues, as his first start comes against a Yankees team that ranks third in runs scored and his second outing may not matter to Baltimore.

Landon Knack, 11% (vs. SD, @COL)

Knack has allowed two earned runs or fewer in four of his past five starts, but the other outing was a two-inning, five-run debacle against the Braves. Still, the right-hander would normally be recommended if his matchups this week weren’t so difficult. Knack could struggle to rack up whiffs against the Padres, and he has major blowup potential by starting at Coors Field on the final day of the season.

One-Start Streamers

In order, here are the best streamers for the week, with their start dates and Yahoo! roster rates in parentheses.

Brant Hurter vs. CWS (Saturday, 13)

Simeon Woods Richardson vs. MIA (Wednesday, 16)

Joey Estes @SEA (Saturday, 12)

Casey Mize vs. CWS (Friday, 7)

José Suárez @CWS (Wednesday, 1)

Nick Martinez @CHC (Friday, 45)

JP Sears @SEA (Friday, 36)

David Festa vs. MIA (Thursday, 13)

Reese Olson vs. TB (Thursday, 23)

Tylor Megill @MIL (Saturday, 29)

Kumar Rocker @OAK (Thursday, 23)

Andre Pallante @SF (Sunday, 20)

Yariel Rodríguez vs. MIA (Friday, 11)

Aaron Civale vs. NYM (Friday, 44)

Favorable Monday-Thursday hitting matchups

Cardinals @ Rockies: The Cardinals haven't had a good year offensively but can close things out on a high note when they visit Coors Field this week. Lars Nootbaar (24%), Jordan Walker (26%) and Masyn Winn (38%) could all make a major impact in every format.

Royals vs. Nationals: The Royals have the most intriguing streamers at the outset of the week, as they will face three left-handed Washington starters. And since many Kansas City regulars bat from the left side, the team will pivot to right-handed hitters or switch hitters for this series. Fantasy managers can expect Robbie Grossman (0%) and Hunter Renfroe (4%) to occupy prominent lineup spots.