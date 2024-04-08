Fantasy Baseball: The top starting pitchers to stream this week

Overall, the two-start options are a lackluster group this week. However, there is a long list of appealing one-start streamers below for those who have the lineup moves and roster space to stream heavily in the coming days.

On the hitting side, Arizona, Texas and Cincinnati could provide some short-term gems.

Two-Start Pitchers (listed in order of preference)

Logan Allen, 38% (vs. CWS, vs. NYY)

Allen has thrived (2.31 ERA, 1.11 WHIP) in two starts against mediocre lineups (OAK, SEA) at pitcher-friendly parks. He should stay hot against a White Sox lineup that has averaged 1.8 runs per game before he faces a stiffer test later in the week.

Reynaldo López, 20% (vs. NYM, @MIA)

López has made just one start this season, but it was an excellent six-inning outing against a meager White Sox lineup. He has two reasonable matchups this week and should be well supported by an explosive Braves lineup and solid relief corps.

Reese Olson, 20% (vs. PIT, @MIN)

There are some analysts who doubt Olson’s ability to maintain his lifetime 3.79 ERA and 1.11 WHIP, as those numbers have been helped by a favorable .251 BABIP. But he is plenty talented enough to hold the Pirates and Twins in check.

Frankie Montas, 50% (vs. MIL, @CWS)

Montas has won both of his 2024 starts while allowing just one run across 11.2 innings. His 3.54 FIP provides some evidence that regression is coming, but he remains someone who can be streamed during a two-start week that starts with a reasonable matchup at his hitter-friendly home park and ends with a favorable second outing.

James Paxton, 26% (@MIN, vs, SD)

Paxton kicked off 2024 in wild fashion when he walked five batters in five innings of work. We can safely assume that some control improvements are on their way, and both of his matchups next week are reasonable ones. Of course, being backed by a talented Dodgers lineup helps his ranking on this list.

Javier Assad, 8% (@SD, @SEA)

Assad can’t get too much credit for throwing six shutout innings against a Rockies lineup that really struggles away from Coors Field. But his career 2.94 ERA in 153 innings is good enough to get him into 12-team lineups for two starts at pitcher-friendly parks.

Spencer Turnbull, 5% (@STL, vs. PIT)

Turnbull turned heads when he produced a 7:0 K:BB ratio across five innings in his Phillies debut. His long-term track record isn’t impressive (career 4.48 ERA, 1.35 WHIP) and his matchups (including park factors) are average at best, which keeps him fairly low on this list.

Louie Varland, 36% (vs. LAD, @DET)

Varland allowed nine baserunners in four innings during his lone 2024 start. Because of a difficult matchup against the Dodgers at the outset of the week, he warrants consideration only in points leagues.

One-Start Streamers

In order, here are the best streamers for the week, with their start date and Yahoo roster rate in parentheses.

Tanner Houck vs. LAA (Saturday, 50)

Sean Manaea vs. KC (Friday, 31)

Ronel Blanco vs. TEX (Friday, 49)

Jared Jones @PHI (Thursday, 55)

MacKenzie Gore @ OAK (Saturday, 43)

Michael Wacha @NYM (Friday, 56)

Garrett Whitlock vs. LAA (Friday, 48)

Jon Gray vs. OAK (Thursday, 20)

Yusei Kikuchi vs. SEA (Wednesday, 38)

Dean Kremer vs. MIL (Saturday, 22)

Tyler Wells vs. MIL (Friday, 53)

Zack Littell @LAA (Wednesday, 20)

Gavin Stone vs. SD (Saturday, 57)

Seth Lugo vs. HOU (Wednesday, 27)

Ranger Suárez vs. PIT (Thursday, 36)

Casey Mize @PIT (Tuesday, 26)

Clarke Schmidt @CLE (Friday, 20)

Luis Gil @CLE (Saturday, 31)

J.P. France @KC (Thursday, 8)

Kenta Maeda vs. MIN (Friday, 40)

Martín Pérez vs. DET (Tuesday, 14)

Jake Irvin @OAK (Friday, 1)

Steven Matz @ARI (Friday, 7)

Favorable Monday-Thursday hitting matchups

— D-backs at Rockies: Arizona should go wild during three games at offense-inducing Coors Field against arguably the worst pitching staff in baseball. With the Rockies set to use two left-handed starters, righty hitters on the D-backs must be rostered for this series, including Eugenio Suárez (58%) and deep sleeper Blaze Alexander (3%). Gabriel Moreno (76%) is a great catcher streamer for shallow leagues.

— Rangers vs. Astros, A's: Texas finishes a wraparound series against the Astros on Monday before facing a lackluster A's staff in the subsequent three games. Leody Taveras (6%) and Jared Walsh (7%) are must-start players in 12-team leagues for the next few days.

— Reds vs. Brewers: Hitters on both teams should thrive during four games at Cincinnati's homer-happy venue. The Brewers are slated to start three right-handers, which makes Will Benson (31%) and Jake Fraley (24%) terrific options. Most of Milwaukee's power hitters are widely rostered, but those who need steals will be happy to use lefty hitter Brice Turang (55%) against four Reds righties.