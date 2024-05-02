F1 Miami Grand Prix: TV channels, schedule, best bets weather and more

Formula 1 makes its first of three visits to the United States this weekend as it takes over the Hard Rock Stadium complex for the third-ever Miami Grand Prix. Red Bull's Max Verstappen has won each of the first two runnings of this race en route to two of his three world championships and again enters as the overwhelming favorite.

Here’s what to know ahead of the Miami Grand Prix race weekend:

Miami Grand Prix TV/Streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Friday, May 312:25-1:30 p.m.: Free practice 1 (ESPN, F1TV)4:25-5:15 p.m.: Sprint qualifying (ESPN, F1TV)

Saturday, May 411:55 a.m.-1 p.m.: Sprint (ESPN, F1TV)3:55-5 p.m.: Qualifying (ESPN, F1TV)

Sunday, May 52:30-3:55 p.m.: Pre-race show (ESPN, F1TV)3:55-6 p.m.: Miami Grand Prix (ABC, F1TV)

2024 Miami Grand Prix details

Track: Miami International Autodrome (Miami Gardens, Florida), 3.36-mile, 19-turn temporary street circuitLength: 57 laps for 191.58 milesLap record: 1:29.708s (Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 2023)Tire compounds: C2 (Hard), C3 (Medium), C4 (Soft)

Top drivers and best bets for the Miami Grand Prix

Max Verstappen is statistically in the midst of the most individually dominant era in the history of F1. Since the beginning of the 2021 season Since the beginning of the 2022 season he has won an incredible 38 of 49 races. That inevitability is reflected in BetMGM's odds for Miami Grand Prix.

Verstappen has a staggering -550 moneyline, meaning a $100 bet would only yield you $18.18 in winnings. The next best odds belong Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez at +800, which is eight dollars won for every dollar wagered. For comparison’s sake, last year Verstappen entered the weekend at -200, while Perez was +300.

Best odds to winMax Verstappen (-550)Sergio Perez (+800)Charles Leclerc (+1600)Carlos Sainz (+1600)Lando Norris (+1600)

Miami Grand Prix entries

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPTSergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPTCharles Leclerc (16), FerrariCarlos Sainz (55), FerrariLewis Hamilton (44), MercedesGeorge Russell (63), MercedesPierre Gasly (10), Alpine-RenaultEsteban Ocon (31), Alpine-RenaultLando Norris (4), McLaren-MercedesOscar Piastri (81), McLaren-MercedesZhou Guanyu (24), Kick Sauber-FerrariValtteri Bottas (77), Kick Sauber-FerrariFernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-MercedesLance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-MercedesKevin Magnussen (20), Haas-FerrariNico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-FerrariDaniel Ricciardo (3), RB-Honda RBPTYuki Tsunoda (22), RB-Honda RBPTLogan Sargeant (2), Williams-MercedesAlexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

Weather for the Miami Grand Prix

The forecast calls for hot, muggy conditions with better than a 50 percent chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday. The tarmac for the Miami Grand Prix already provides very low grip, so the combination of high temperatures, a slick track and mid-range tires could potentially make for some exciting racing.