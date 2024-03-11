Ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro ordered to report to jail on March 19

WASHINGTON — Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro has been ordered to report to jail in Miami on March 19 to begin his four-month sentence after he defied a subpoena from the House Select Committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Navarro was convinced in September of two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to provide testimony and documents to the committee.

According to court papers filed late Sunday night by Navarro's attorneys, he must report to prison in Miami by March 19 at 2 p.m. ET.

"Dr. Navarro has now been ordered to report to the custody of the Bureau of Prisons, FCI Miami, on or before 2:00PM EDT on March 19, 2024," Navarro's attorney said. "Accordingly, Dr. Navarro respectfully reiterates his request for an administrative stay."

Navarro, who was not allowed to stay out of jail pending his appeal, has been trying to convince a federal appeals court to stay his sentence while he attempts to overturn his conviction.

In testimony during Navarro's trial, former Jan. 6 committee staff director David Buckley said the House panel had been seeking to question Navarro about efforts to delay Congress' certification of the 2020 election, a plan Navarro dubbed the "Green Bay Sweep" in his book, "In Trump Time."

Navarro unsuccessfully argued that former President Donald Trump had asserted executive privilege over his testimony and document production.

Navarro would become the first former Trump adviser to report to jail for actions related to the Jan. 6 attack.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.