Ex-Spurs guard Joshua Primo suspended 4 games for detrimental conduct after indecent exposure allegations

The NBA suspended former San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo for four games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league on Friday.

Primo was released from the Spurs last year after he allegedly exposed himself to women multiple times. The league launched an investigation, and said that "Primo engaged in inappropriate and offensive behavior" by exposing himself to women.

"Primo maintains that his conduct was not intentional, and the league did not find evidence that he engaged in any sexual or other misconduct apart from these brief exposures," the league said in a statement. "Nevertheless, this behavior does not conform to league standards and warrants discipline."

A former team psychologist filed a lawsuit against Primo and the Spurs last year alleging that Primo exposed himself to her nine times. She said that she lost her "dream job" because the Spurs "ignored her repeated reports of indecent exposure." That lawsuit has since been settled.

The Spurs released Primo in October , and he hasn't played since. Primo said after he was released that he was seeking mental health treatment to address past traumas.

"I've been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully," he said . "I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time."

Primo was selected by the Spurs with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 draft out of Alabama. The 20-year-old averaged 5.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 54 games in San Antonio.

Primo is still a free agent, though it’s unclear when he will attempt to return to the league. His suspension will start once he is back on an active roster.