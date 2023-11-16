Ex-NBA players Glen Davis, Will Bynum convicted in alleged $5M scheme to defraud NBA health care plan

Two more ex-NBA players could face jail time after being involved in a scheme to defraud the NBA health care plan. Will Bynum and Glen Davis were convicted by a Manhattan jury Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, who oversees the Southern District of New York, released a statement on the convictions Wednesday.

"Moments ago, a Manhattan jury convicted former NBA players Ronald Glen Davis and William Bynum of a criminal scheme to defraud the NBA Players' Health and Benefit Welfare Plan. While many of the more than 20 defendants convicted in this case were well-known NBA stars, their conduct was otherwise a typical fraudulent scheme designed to defraud the NBA's health care plan and net the defendants over $5 million in illicit profits. Today's conviction exemplifies that despite notoriety or success in sports or any other field, no one is exempt from criminal charges if they engage in fraud."

Bynum and Davis were among the 18 former NBA players indicted in the scheme back in 2021. All 18 players indicted faced counts of conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud.

Player indicted in the scheme were accused of submitting fake reimbursement claims to the league’s health and welfare benefit plan for medical care or procedures that were never performed. It's believed the individuals involved netted roughly $5 million in illicit funds.

If Bynum and Davis were convicted on counts of health care or wire fraud, they could face jail time. Health care fraud is punishable up to 10 years in prison in New York. Wire fraud is punishable up to 20 years in prison in New York.

In August, former NBA first-round pick Terrence Williams was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in the scheme. Williams was considered the ringleader of the plan. Two other players involved in the scheme — Alan Anderson and Keyon Dooling — received smaller prison sentences for their participation.

Davis, 37, spent eight seasons in the NBA, four of which came with the Boston Celtics. Bynum, 40, also played eight years in the NBA, spending six seasons with the Detroit Pistons.