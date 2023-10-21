Ex-MLB pitcher arrested in 2021 murder of his father-in-law, authorities say

Danny Serafini, a former MLB pitcher, was arrested Friday in connection to a shooting that killed his father-in-law and left his mother-in-law hospitalized.

The 49-year-old was apprehended in Winnemucca, Nevada, according to an announcement from the Placer County Sheriff's Office. Officials also arrested Samatha Scott, 33, in Las Vegas the same morning.

While the pair were separated by hundreds of miles at the time of their arrests, authorities claim they knew each other and the victims. Their arrests come after a two-year investigation into the shootings of Robert Gary Spohr and his wife, Wendy Wood.

Spohr 70, was killed from a single gunshot wound at his home in North Lake Tahoe on June 5, 2021. His wife, 68, was hospitalized after being shot at least twice, according to the sheriff's office. She recovered and then died a year later. She struggled with depression after the death of her husband, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Her daughter, Adrienne Spohr, reportedly kept in touch with authorities in hopes to get answers.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office worked with the District Attorney's Office, the announcement said. They obtained video surveillance in the neighborhood that showed a man in a hoodie and face-covering walking to the home before the crime occurred.

Scott and Serafini were identified as suspects based on evidence gathered in the investigation, according to the announcement. Scott was possibly a nanny to the family, authorities said.

Serafini was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the first round of the 1992 draft and went on to play for five other teams before 2007. His other stops included the Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres, Pittsburgh Pirates, Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies.

He was suspended 50 games after the 2007 season due to a positive test for performance-enhancing drugs. Serafini didn't return to the majors but told SFGate the drug in his system was prescribed by a doctor in Japan to aid in his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon.

In 2013, he opened a bar in Nevada that was featured on an episode of the reality show "Bar Rescue" two years later.

Now, he and Scott will be extradited to California, officials said.