Ex-court clerk in Alex Murdaugh double murder trial pleads guilty to charges stemming from case

(NEW YORK) -- A former South Carolina court clerk who served during the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh pleaded guilty on Monday to criminal charges stemming from the case -- including for releasing sealed court exhibits to the press and then lying about it, and over the promotion of her book about the high-profile trial.

Former Colleton County Clerk of Court Mary Rebecca "Becky" Hill pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice, perjury and misconduct in office.

"I take full responsibility for my actions, and I know I have let down this Court, my community, and the people who placed their trust in me," Hill said in court. "There is no excuse for my mistakes. I am ashamed of them, and I will carry that shame with me for the rest of my life."

Judge Heath Taylor said he doesn't believe Hill deserved incarceration and sentenced her to three years' probation and 100 hours of community service.

Taylor said Hill has been "humiliated throughout this whole ordeal."

"A lot of folks got swept up in the hoopla that was that trial," Taylor said while handing down the sentence. "A lot of folks probably made a lot of money, but you didn't."

Hill was arrested in May, more than two years after Murdaugh was found guilty of brutally murdering his wife, Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh, 52, and younger son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, who were found dead from multiple gunshot wounds near the dog kennels at the family's hunting estate in 2021.

A judge imposed two sentences of life in prison, to be served consecutively for the murders.

According to the arrest warrants filed against Hill, investigators found she obstructed justice during the 2023 trial and then committed perjury during a hearing amid Murdaugh's bid for a new trial last year.

Investigators found she obstructed justice in February 2023 during the trial by releasing or making available "'scaled evidence' photographs to a third party or parties, such act occurring in violation of a written court order issued to protect the 'sealed evidence' photographs, in violation of the law of the State of South Carolina," the arrest warrant stated.

She then gave "false and misleading testimony" during a hearing on Jan. 29, 2024, in Richland County, as part of Murdaugh's appeal, when she denied that she allowed anyone from the press to view the sealed exhibits in February 2023, according to the arrest warrant.

She was also charged with misconduct for using her office to promote a book she co-authored about the trial on social media, "such act being for her own financial gain and in violation of her duties, in violation of the laws of the State of South Carolina," the arrest warrant stated. The book, "Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders," was ultimately pulled from publication over accusations of plagiarism.

The probe also found she received financial bonuses totaling nearly $12,000 between September 2021 and March 2024 for her own financial gain, "in violation of her duties, and further in violation of the laws of the State of South Carolina," according to the arrest warrant.

Hill said in court Monday that she has "already begun the hard work of rebuilding the relationships I damaged by accepting responsibility, seeking forgiveness from those I love, and repaying any improper bonus I received."

"I am committed to making amends, to being honest, and to living in a way that reflects the values I failed to uphold," she said.

Her attorney, William Lewis, said they respect the judge's decision and found the probationary sentence to be "appropriate."

The Colleton County Clerk's Office said it does not have any comment on Hill's case.

Hill resigned as the Colleton County clerk of court in March 2024, amid the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division's investigation into allegations she may have abused her government position for financial gain.

In the wake of the double murder trial, the South Carolina State Ethics Commission filed 76 counts of ethics violations against Hill over allegations she improperly sought financial gain through her position.

