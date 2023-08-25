Evacuations underway after chemical leak, fire at Louisiana refinery

NEW YORK — Evacuations are underway in a Louisiana town following a chemical leak and a fire at a refinery, officials said.

Marathon Petroleum said crews are responding to a release of naphtha -- a flammable liquid that can be used as fuel -- and a fire at a storage tank at its refinery in Garyville, about 40 miles west of New Orleans.

"The release and fire are contained within the refinery’s property and there have been no injuries," Marathon Petroleum said in a statement.

"We're doing everything possible to get the fire out," a Marathon official said at a news conference.

Evacuations are underway in a two-mile radius, Louisiana State Police said. Marathon said the evacuations are as a precaution.

Some area schools have been evacuated while others are under shelter in place orders.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

