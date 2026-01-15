Ellen Greenberg's family celebrates prospect of federal investigation into her death

(PHILADELPHIA) -- The family of Ellen Greenberg is celebrating the prospect of a federal investigation into the way various agencies in Philadelphia handled her death.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Thursday that the U.S. Attorney's office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania issued subpoenas as part of an inquiry into whether Greenberg's death was properly investigated.

The family of the 27-year-old teacher has long claimed the case was "embarrassingly botched" and warranted additional investigation.

"The prospects of the federal United States attorneys investigating any aspect of Ellen's murder is a dream come true for [her parents] Sandee and Josh," family attorney Joseph Podraza said in a statement to ABC News. "We have only wanted justice for Ellen and now have renewed hope this will occur. Sandee and Josh and their lawyers will continue to pursue and support all avenues to secure justice in this matter."

The US Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania declined to comment. ABC News has reached out to various offices involved in Greenberg’s case, including the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office, which have not immediately returned request for comment.

Greenberg was found by her fiancé in January 2011 in the kitchen of their home with a 10-inch knife in her chest and over a dozen stab wounds. The fiancé told police at the time the door was locked from the inside and investigators said there were no signs of forced entry or defensive wounds.

The Philadelphia medical examiner's office initially ruled Greenberg's death a homicide, then switched to suicide.

In October, the medical examiner affirmed she died by suicide after the medical examiner's office agreed to reassess the case following lawsuits from her family that contested the initial finding. Dr. Marlon Osbourne, the pathologist who performed the original autopsy, stated in a sworn statement in 2024 that "Ellen's manner of death should be designated as something other than suicide."

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office agreed to review the case again as part of a settlement with her family to determine whether her manner of death should be changed to "could not be determined" or "homicide."

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Lindsay Simon stated in the 32-page review that it was her opinion that Greenberg's death is "best classified as 'Suicide.'"

Simon determined Greenberg had 23 stab and incised wounds in her neck, head and front torso -- up from the initial autopsy report's finding of 20 wounds -- many of which "would best be categorized as hesitation wounds." Additionally, she determined there were another 20 bruises from the initial report, raising the number to 31. No defensive wounds were found on her body, and "the fact remains that Ellen would be capable of inflicting these injuries herself," Simon stated.

The evidence did not indicate any foul play or that there was anyone else in the apartment at the time of her death, but that Greenberg was "suffering from anxiety at the time of her death" and that the "anxiety appeared mostly to be due to her work as a teacher," according to the review.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide -- free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text the national lifeline at 988.

