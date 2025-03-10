Elevate your Fantasy Baseball game with next-level tools and exclusive insights from Yahoo Fantasy Plus

The 2025 fantasy baseball season is here and we want you to crush the competition! To help achieve that, we’ve added new industry-leading partners to make Yahoo Fantasy player projections even smarter for anyone who plays with us.

Want to take your game to the next level? We’ve also supercharged Yahoo Fantasy Plus — giving subscribers new tools with deeper insights and a competitive edge. Become a Yahoo Fantasy Plus subscriber and take advantage of the major upgrades we’ve made all season long.

Here’s a quick rundown of these exciting updates:

🔥 What’s new for ALL Yahoo Fantasy users:

✅ Next-level projections: We've partnered with leading projection systems like ATC Projections, BAKER Predictive Engine, FTN, THE BAT X and more to bring you more accurate consensus projections this fantasy baseball season.

📈 More sports coming soon: Football, basketball and hockey projections will get upgraded later this year.

But here’s the key difference … while all users get access to these projections, only Yahoo Fantasy Plus subscribers can unlock their full power.

🚀 Why you need Yahoo Fantasy Plus

🔍 Boom and bust projections: Access new, detailed maximum and minimum projections to better predict which potential draft picks might exceed their projection and be a "Boom" for your squad — or be a "Bust" and fall short of expectations.

⚡Customizable projections: Select your preferred projection model and take full control of your draft strategy. Tailor insights to match your style with easy drop-down options.

🛠️ Additional tools already included in Yahoo Fantasy Plus

Draft Scout: Analyze your league's draft in real time to suggest the top available players who'll add the most projected value to your team.

Start Optimal Players: Update your lineup with the highest projected players with the click of a button.

Trade Hub: Insights into every team in your league. Identify top trade partners and use data to make the perfect trade offer.

Player Recommendations: Unlock recommendations in the Research Assistant to help with sit/start and add/drop decisions.

🎯 Ready to unlock your full fantasy potential?

Now's your chance to gain an edge — unlock premium draft tools and player projections with Yahoo Fantasy Plus.

These are just the first of many game-changing upgrades coming to Yahoo Fantasy Plus. Stay tuned for more personalized draft tools, smarter roster insights, and even deeper strategy features.

Need help? Visit our FAQs to learn more.

[Unlock premium draft tools and player projections with Yahoo Fantasy Plus]

🧐 More details on our projection system partners

The Average Total Cost projection system (ATC)

ATC gets its name from the fact that it “averages” many other projection systems together. ATC is a “smart” projection aggregation model. While most other aggregation systems typically apply equal weight to all underlying data sources, ATC assigns weights based on historical performance. ATC Projections, which have been among the most accurate* in fantasy, courtesy of Ariel Cohen.

FTN

FTN is a market leader with advanced data and analytics for the fantasy and sports betting community. FTN collects, charts and analyzes advanced data from every play across the NFL, NBA and MLB to create precise models, projections, and predict outcomes.

Derek Carty - The Bat X

THE BAT X is considered by many to be the gold standard in MLB projections, consistently ranking among the most accurate systems in third-party studies*. THE BAT X was created by Derek Carty using skills and methods learned working in the sabermetrics community with some of the best baseball minds in the world … many of whom are now decision-makers for championship-winning clubs. THE BAT X accounts for dozens of contextual factors, advanced Statcast stats and more, along with its front office-quality methodology.

BAKER Prediction Engine

The BAKER Prediction Engine utilizes advanced statistical methods such as regression analysis, Bayesian modeling and ensemble learning, running over 10,000 simulations to generate highly accurate MLB player projections. By integrating extensive datasets — from historical performance to real-time player data — it continuously refines its models to capture evolving trends and player developments. What differentiates it from other MLB projection systems are its high-volume simulation process and sophisticated statistical techniques, delivering more precise, adaptive forecasts that stay ahead of the curve throughout the season.

Rotowire

RotoWire combines technical algorithms and expert analysis with constant 24/7 reporting of injuries, lineup changes and breaking news. Projecting performance is more than a mathematical exercise. RotoWire vigilantly tracks all the news, writing over a quarter million player news notes per year. That reporting constantly updates our projections. With 25+ years of award-winning experience, you can trust RotoWire.

*ATC and The Bat X both ranked among the most-accurate projection systems in 2023 and 2024 according to third-party studies.