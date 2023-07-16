National

Earthquake off the coast of Alaska triggers tsunami advisory in the Pacific

By The Associated Press
A 7.2 magnitude earthquake trigged a tsunami advisory for southern Alaska, monitoring bodies reported late Saturday.

The United States Geological Survey wrote in a social media post that the earthquake occurred 106 kilometers (65.8 miles) south of Sand Point, Alaska, at 10:48 p.m. Saturday.

The U.S. National Weather Service sent a tsunami advisory saying the quake occurred at a depth of 13 miles.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said there was no threat to the islands.

