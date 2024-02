NEW YORK — A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Pahala on Hawaii's Big Island on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A reporter with Honolulu ABC affiliate KITV said he felt strong, intense shaking near Hilo on the Big Island.

The governor's office said no tsunami is expected.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

