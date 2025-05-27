EA Sports College Football 26 cover athletes revealed as game inches closer to summer release date

After a successful re-introduction into the gaming world, EA Sports College Football is coming back for the 2026 season. That was expected after the game put up excellent reviews and big sale numbers after it returned after a decade-long absence in 2025.

What fans didn't know, however, was which athletes would grace the cover of EA Sports College Football 26. They got that answer Tuesday, as EA Sports announced Alabama wideout Ryan Williams and Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith will grace the cover of the standard edition of the game.

Both players will also appear front and center on the deluxe edition cover, but they'll be surrounded by various other players, coaches, mascots and college-football legends.

EA Sports College Football 26 is set to release July 10. Fans can technically access the game three days earlier if they buy a bundle that includes College Football 26 and Madden 26.

